Maria Sainz Sells 650 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

SWAV opened at $287.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.20 and a 200 day moving average of $201.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $314.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

