David A. Lorber Acquires 4,787 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 4,787 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,315.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,307.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFX opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. PhenixFIN Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.34.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PhenixFIN Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. PhenixFIN accounts for approximately 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

