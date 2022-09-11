Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 2,277 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $19,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

