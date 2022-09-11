Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 2,277 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $19,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
