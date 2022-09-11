Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Jamf Price Performance

Jamf stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 196.2% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 100.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 81.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

