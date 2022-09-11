Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -1.69.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

