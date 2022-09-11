Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.57 on Friday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

