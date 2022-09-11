First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Up 0.1 %

FCCO stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. First Community has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.42.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

