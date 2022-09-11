Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of -0.38.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

