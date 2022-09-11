Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Price Performance

Fuwei Films stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

