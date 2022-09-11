FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FedNat by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

