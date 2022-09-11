Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

