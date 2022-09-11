GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
GIGM stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.24. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.97.
GigaMedia Company Profile
