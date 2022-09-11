Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

