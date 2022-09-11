GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

