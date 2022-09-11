Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

