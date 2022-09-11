Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

LARK stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

