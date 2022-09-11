Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of KMDA opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $224 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.97.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
