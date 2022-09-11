James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in James River Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in James River Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

