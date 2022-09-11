IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.33. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
