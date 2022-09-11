IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.33. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

