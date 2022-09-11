PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Trading Up 6.2 %
PowerFleet stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.65.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
