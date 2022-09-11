PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

