Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %
MACK opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41.
In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 28,403 shares of company stock worth $152,009 in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
