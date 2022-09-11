Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

MACK opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 28,403 shares of company stock worth $152,009 in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

