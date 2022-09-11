Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $6.62 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $164.15 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.