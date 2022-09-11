Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 150,857 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of DermTech worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DermTech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $5.97 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

