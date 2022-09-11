PFS Investments Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,645 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.