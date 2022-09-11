UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.42% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $457,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

