UBS Group AG Sells 119,276 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,276 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $359,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.