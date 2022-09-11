Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRSP opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.97. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $124.79.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
