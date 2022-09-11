Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 646,494 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Motorcar Parts of America news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $61,993.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,920 shares of company stock valued at $460,671. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Stories

