Granahan Investment Management LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Archer Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $3.50 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock worth $11,639,593. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

