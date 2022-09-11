PFS Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 230,093 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

