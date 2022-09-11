PFS Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 587,262 VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $24.14 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

