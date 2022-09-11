212,039 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 212,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Allstate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

ALL opened at $126.44 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

