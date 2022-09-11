Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,770 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Beauty Health worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,090,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 2,693.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,396,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,346,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after buying an additional 1,164,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.49. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

