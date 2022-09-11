BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 661,148 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

