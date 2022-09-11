Granahan Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 9.41% of iCAD worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 31.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 69.1% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 51,858 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $2.79 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iCAD Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.