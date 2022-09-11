Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

