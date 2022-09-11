Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Articles

