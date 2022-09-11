Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.86.
Institutional Trading of Qumu
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
