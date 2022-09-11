RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.20. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $178,808. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.