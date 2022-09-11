RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
RGCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.20. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $178,808. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
