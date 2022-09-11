Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

NYSE LH opened at $238.32 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

