Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.73.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
