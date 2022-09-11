RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.20 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

