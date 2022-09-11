Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

