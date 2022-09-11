Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

