Morgan Stanley Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $405.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUBS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.17.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 9.5 %

HUBS stock opened at $332.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,916,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.