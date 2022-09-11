Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

