Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.8 %

NYMX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

