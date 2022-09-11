Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PME opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of -0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

