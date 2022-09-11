Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $10.33 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

