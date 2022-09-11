Jo Natauri Sells 87,974 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

