Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.53 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.